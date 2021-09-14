Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.251 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

CSU opened at C$2,189.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,040.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,874.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$2,240.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,071.43.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

