Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 598.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

EAST opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Eastside Distilling Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

