Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $685.79 million, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

