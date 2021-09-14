Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in iRobot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

