Computacenter (LON:CCC) PT Raised to GBX 2,900

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

LON CCC opened at GBX 2,890 ($37.76) on Friday. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,779.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,605.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

