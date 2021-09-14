Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.50.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

