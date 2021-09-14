Comparing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 24.67% 10.32% 1.05% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $66.93 million 2.90 $8.33 million N/A N/A Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

