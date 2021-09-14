Commerce Bank Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.