Commerce Bank Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

VTWO opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

