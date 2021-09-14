Commerce Bank Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,767 shares of company stock worth $72,017,570 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $485.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

