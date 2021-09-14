Commerce Bank Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,887,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

