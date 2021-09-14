Commerce Bank Buys 281 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

