Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DNAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Codex DNA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 50,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,227,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

