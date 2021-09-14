CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) COO Buys $120,900.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CCNE opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $408.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

