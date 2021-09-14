CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNEY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.80.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

