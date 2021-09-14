Clever DeFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $742.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $147,514.58 and approximately $742.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00079710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00171015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.38 or 1.00059138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07174776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.00889847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 1,036,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,155 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.