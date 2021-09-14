Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.