Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, an increase of 1,545.7% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clean Coal Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 589,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,980. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

