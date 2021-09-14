Citigroup Raises Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 1,423

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 1,114 ($14.55) on Monday. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,213 ($15.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,085.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 944.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

