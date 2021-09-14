Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $69,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after acquiring an additional 525,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

ARE opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

