Citigroup Inc. Buys 19,103 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,103 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $64,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 34.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

