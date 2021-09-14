Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

CTRN stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,939. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $662.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

