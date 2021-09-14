Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.8% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD traded up $15.18 on Tuesday, reaching $1,570.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,336.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $945.00 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.