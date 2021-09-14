Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $75.61. 57,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

