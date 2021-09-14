Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. 320,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

