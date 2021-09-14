Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.44.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.60 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$861.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.80.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

