Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

CINF stock opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

