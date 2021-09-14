CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba Buys 12,977 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba bought 12,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Shaul Kuba bought 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11.

Shares of CMCT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 81,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

