Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cigna acquisition of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to insurance business. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. A strong capital position and solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in growth-related initiatives and prudent deployment of capital. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Though Cigna's revenues have been increasing since the last few years, growth rate of the same is decelerating. The growth rate of operating earnings is moderating. A higher medical care ratio might drain its margins.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.20.

NYSE:CI opened at $209.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.16 and its 200-day moving average is $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Cigna by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 44.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,114,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

