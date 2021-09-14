Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 35,457 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 35,457 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $49,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,525,000 after acquiring an additional 177,133 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 204,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,641. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

