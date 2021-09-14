Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,839.27. 11,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,714.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,422.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

