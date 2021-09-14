Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,093. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,124,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

