CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in CF Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,983,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after purchasing an additional 301,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.