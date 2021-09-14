Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after buying an additional 480,135 shares during the period.

CDAY stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.43. 22,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.