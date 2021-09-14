Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Roku stock opened at $322.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

