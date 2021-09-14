Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 752.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,344,000 after purchasing an additional 163,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Roku by 8.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Roku by 17.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $322.82 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

