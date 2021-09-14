Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

