Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $37,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

TDOC stock opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

