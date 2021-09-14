Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,349 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 127.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.