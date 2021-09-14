Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

