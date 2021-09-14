Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $287.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

