Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.