Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 4,118 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

VLO stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

