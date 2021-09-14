CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Up 808.5% in August

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 808.5% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,094. CB Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

