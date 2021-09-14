CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,106 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,558,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,275,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 34,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.76. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

