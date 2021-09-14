CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 4.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 1,802,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,472,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

