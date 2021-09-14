CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.47. 23,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $261.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

