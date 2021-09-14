CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,466 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 290.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 950,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 706,983 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 183,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

