Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $29,186.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00812497 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

