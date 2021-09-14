Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $27.28

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $26.69. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $580.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 647.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.